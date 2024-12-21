Multistorey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Some people are feared trapped after a multistorey building collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation.

A fire brigade team is also present.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.

Advertisment

It was not immediately known what triggered the collapse.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek reached the spot to take stock of the situation. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM