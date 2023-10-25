Mumbai: 10-hour traffic block between Andheri-Goregaon on Harbour Line on Thursday night

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The Western Railway (WR) will operate a special traffic block on a section of the Harbour Line on Thursday night for carrying out non-interlocking work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon stations, it was announced on Wednesday.

In a press release here, the Central Railway (CR) said the ten-hour special block will be operated on the Down and UP lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations of the Harbour corridor from 00.30 am to 10.30 am (intervening night of October 26 and 27).

Suburban services on the Harbour Line between Andheri and Goregaon will not be available during the block period, the release said.

The last local train for Goregaon from Mumbai CSMT will depart at 22.54 pm (October 26), while the same for Mumbai CSMT from Goregaon will leave at 12.07 am (October 27), it said.

After the end of the block, the first suburban train for Goregaon from Mumbai CSMT will depart at 11.16 am. On the other hand, the first local train for Mumbai CSMT from Goregaon will leave at 11.23 am, said the release.

The Harbour Line is operated by the CR, while the Western Railway is constructing the 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon stations. Part of the Harbour Line runs parallel to the Western Railway's suburban network.

Train blocks (temporary suspension of services) are operated to carry out maintenance of rail tracks and other related works. PTI KK RSY