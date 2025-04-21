Mumbai: 10-year-old girl dead, woman critical in fire in Mandale area

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died and a 25-year-old woman suffered critical burn injuries in a fire in Mandale area in the eastern part of Mumbai, officials said.The blaze broke out at Janta Nagar behind a Hanuman Temple at around 8.20 pm and was doused 10 minutes later, an official said.

"Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. A girl identified as Khushi Khan was declared dead on arrival at Govandi's Shatabdi hospital. The woman, Farah Khan, suffered 70 percent burns and is critical," he said.

While preliminary information is that the fire broke out in a hut, details from the field are awaited, a Fire Brigade official said. PTI KK BNM