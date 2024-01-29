Mumbai: 11 held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.22 cr after multiple raids by ANC

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Eleven persons were arrested and mephedrone worth Rs 2.22 crore was seized after raids at several places by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Monday.

As part of the special drive by the Bandra unit of the ANC, raids were carried out at Grant Road, Mazgaon, Nagpada and Agripada, following which 1.10 kilogram mephedrone worth Rs 1.02 crore was seized, while seven persons were held, he said.

"They were remanded in police custody till January 31. A probe has revealed the main person in the syndicate is based abroad," he said.

In a raid conducted by the Worli unit of the ANC in Santacruz East and Cotton Green, 100 grams mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh was seized, leading to the arrest of two persons, the official said.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Moinuddin Mohammad Zuber, was held on Wednesday from Byculla by the ANC's Azad Maidan unit, he said.

"Zuber was absconding since last year after 3.110 kilogram of mephedrone was seized from him. He had stayed in Thane, Rajasthan and Gujarat to evade arrest. He had also changed his identity," the official informed.

The ANC's Ghatkopar unit had busted a drug syndicate in Jogeshwari in 2021 and had seized 260 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh. One Junaid Fida Hussain Qureshi (34) was arrested.

"The main accused in this case was held on Wednesday. He is involved in multiple offences of drug peddling including at Navi Mumbai and Nashik," the official added. PTI DC BNM BNM