Mumbai: 12 extra Metro services for Navratri festival

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) on Tuesday announced that it would run 12 additional Metro services at nighttime during the Navratri festival from October 7 to 11.

All extra services will be operated at a 15-minute interval in both the directions -- from Andheri West to Gundavali and Gundavali to Andheri West from 11 pm onwards, it said in a release. The last service will depart at 12.30 am.

"By extending the metro train services, we are ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations," said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). PTI KK KRK