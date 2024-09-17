Mumbai: 13 Congress workers booked for protesting outside SEBI office without police permission

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against 13 Congress workers for staging a protest outside the office of SEBI at the Bandra Kurla Complex, allegedly without permission, an official said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered against 13 Congress workers, including Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav, for the protest against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday, the official said.

As per a complaint lodged by an official of the BKC police station, Congress workers shouted slogans and displayed placards outside the SEBI office without obtaining permission from the police, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The Congress has recently levelled multiple allegations against the SEBI chief and her husband, alleging a conflict of interest involving a consultancy firm related to them. PTI ZA ARU