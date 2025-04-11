Mumbai: 15-year-old girl rescued from prostitution racket; one held

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have rescued a 15-year-old girl from a prostitution racket and arrested a woman in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch's unit 8 set up a decoy customer at a hotel in Andheri on Thursday and apprehended a woman, the official said.

"With the help of social workers, we rescued a minor girl. A case under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Immortal Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered against the woman accused," he said.

The official said the Sahar police are probing the case further. PTI ZA ARU