Mumbai: 17,000 police personnel deployed on New Year's eve

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Mumbai Police have deployed more than 17,000 personnel across the city to prevent any untoward incidents during New Year’s Eve celebrations, officials said.

The security arrangement includes 14,200 police constables, 2,790 officers, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 10 Additional Commissioners of Police. Personnel from the traffic wing are also part of the deployment, an official said.

In addition, platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and Home Guards have been stationed at various locations across the city.

A heavy police presence was seen at major public spots such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other prominent locations.

Special security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order, the official said. Traffic Police have also been deployed on major roads to take strict action against drunk driving.

"We have instructed police stations to intensify patrols and pickets, especially at crowded places and areas where large gatherings are expected to welcome the New Year," said a senior police official.

Police personnel are on the streets to ensure the safety and security of Mumbaikars who are expected to step out in large numbers to celebrate the occasion with friends and family.

Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to exercise restraint and take special care of children and women at places with high footfall.

Besides the personnel deployed for duty, all senior police officers, including the Mumbai Police Commissioner, will be on the ground for bandobast duty, the official added. PTI DC NSK