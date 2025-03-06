Mumbai: 18-year-old girl stabs self inside CSMT toilet, hospitalised

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old female student allegedly attempted suicide by inflicting injuries on her body with a sharp weapon inside the toilet of CSMT station in south Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

She is a resident of Kasarwadavali in Thane city, he added.

"It seems to be a suicide attempt. She was rushed to St Georges hospital nearby after her cries alerted women in the vicinity, who in turn called the police. Doctors have said she is out of danger," the official informed. PTI DC BNM