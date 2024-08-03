Mumbai: '1930' cyber helpline saves Rs 100 cr of victims' money in last 7 months

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) The '1930' cyber helpline for people to alert police about online frauds has ensured retrieval of Rs 100 crore in the last seven months in Mumbai after banks were contacted promptly, an official said on Saturday.

The Rs 100 crore that had been stopped from falling into the hands of fraudsters came from action in 35,918 cases of online cheating connected to share trading, investments, courier calls, digital arrest threats, online tasks etc, he added.

"After a complaint is received on the helpline, three officers and 50 constables, who work in three shifts, immediately contact the banks and its nodal personnel to stop the money from getting transferred further. The accounts of accused are also frozen," he said.

People must follow police guidelines to avoid becoming cyber fraud victims and must promptly contact '1930' helpline in case they do, the official said. PTI ZA BNM