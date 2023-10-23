Mumbai: 2 killed, three hurt in fire at residential building; plumes of smoke affect residents

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed while three others were injured after a blaze broke out in a flat located on the first floor of an eight-storey residential building in suburban Borivali here on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

Advertisment

The fire erupted in a first-floor flat of Veena Santur Cooperative Housing Society at around 12:30 pm and spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.

The blaze was doused after around four hours at around 4:30 pm.

Prima facie, the fire might have been triggered by leaking Piped Natural Gas (PNG) or due to a lit pooja diya (lamp) which might have tilted. The kitchen of the flat was gutted, a senior Fire Brigade officer said.

Advertisment

He said the fire-fighting system installed in the building was found to be non-functional. "We are investigating".

Heavy smoke caused by the fire affected up to the sixth floor.

"Due to the fire and heavy smoke, the neighbouring flats on the first floor were affected. The black smoke emanating from burning furniture and other materials made up of foam in the first floor flat spread to upper storeys, trapping the residents," he said.

Advertisment

The deceased woman, aged 43, and the boy were living on the fourth floor.

"They were possibly trapped in a place due to dark black smoke and tremendous heat. They possibly fell unconscious while trying to rush out of their flat," he added.

The three women who suffered burn injuries were residents of the third and fourth floors.

Advertisment

A total of five persons were rushed to nearby Shatabdi Hospital after they suffered injuries.

"The doctors declared Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8) brought dead," civic officials said.

The injured persons include three women- Lakshmi Bura (40), Rajeshwari Bhartare (24), and Ranjan Subodh Shah (76).

Advertisment

"They are undergoing treatment. Among them, Bhartare suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, while other persons up to 50 per cent burns," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials added.

Speaking to media persons, the senior Fire Brigade officer said the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

"The Fire Brigade received a call about the blaze at around 12.20 pm and 4-5 vehicles were sent immediately to the spot. However, as per the information received from people, the fire might have erupted between 11.15 am and 11:30 am," he added.

Advertisment

A senior citizen woman was alone in the first floor flat where the fire erupted and she apparently didn't realise it. When her daughter-in-law returned home and opened the door, the flames and smoke spread outside on the floor affecting electric wiring and installations, residents said.

A civic official said the fire-fighting operation was conducted with two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps. Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade were also rushed to the spot.

Earlier this month, seven people had lost their lives and more than 40 were injured after a fire tore through a ground-plus-seven-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area while 30 residents were rescued. PTI KK ARU NSK