Mumbai: 25-year-old man washed away in flooded river

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Amidst heavy showers, a 25-year-old man was washed away in the swollen Poysar river in suburban Malad on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.

Advertisment

The Mumbai Fire Brigade launched a search operation for the man with the help of police and local residents, but could not locate him, they said.

The search operation was called off at around 8.15 pm due to downpour, darkness and strong flow of water in the river, the officials said.

A civic official said it was not immediately known how the man fell into the flooded river. PTI KK RSY