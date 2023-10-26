Mumbai: 3 persons held for vandalising cars of lawyer opposed to Maratha quota

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Three men, including a village head, were arrested for allegedly vandalising two cars of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who is a vociferous opponent of Maratha reservation, on Thursday in Parel in Mumbai, a police official said.

They were later released on bail by a local court.

The incident took place at 6:30am, and the men, while breaking the windows of the two luxury cars of the lawyer, shouted slogans in support of the Maratha community, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sadavarte, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 427, 504, 506 and 120 (B) and section 37 (1) 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered for vandalism, criminal intimidation and other offences, he said.

The trio was arrested and produced in a court, which released them on bail, he added.

Later in the evening, Sadavarte met Mumbai's Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti in connection with the damage caused to his cars. PTI DC BNM RSY