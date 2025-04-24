Mumbai: 30 pc pre-monsoon nullah desilting work complete, says Gagrani

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Around 30 per cent of pre-monsoon 'nullah' (major drains) desilting work is over in Mumbai, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday.

In a release after Gagrani's visit, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said about one-and-quarter months remain before the onset of monsoon and the remaining work will be completed on schedule.

Gagrani reviewed desilting work in central city areas including Racecourse nullah, Nehru Science Centre nullah and Dharavi-Dadar nullah and instructed Strom Water Drain department officials to ensure all excavated silt is disposed of at designated sites within 48 hours.

The civic chief also suggested for the installation of 'trash booms' at critical points to prevent floating waste from obstructing the water flow.

"Desilting work is being monitored rigorously. For the first time, Artificial Intelligence is being used to analyse images and videos of the desilting, transport, weighing and disposal processes, ensuring greater transparency. The BMC is spending Rs 235 crore on desilting works this year," Gagrani said.

He asked citizens not to dump solid waste, especially plastic bags, bottles and thermocol, into nullahs and drains, warning that such floating debris can block sewer flow and lead to waterlogging.

He appealed to residents in densely populated areas to use BMC's designated garbage collection points and contribute to the city's cleanliness efforts.

Highlighting that images and videos of the desilting works have been uploaded on the BMC portal, Gagrani asked citizens to submit their feedback and complaints through official channels. PTI KK BNM