Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 35 injured, 100 feared trapped in Mumbai

NewsDrum Desk
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 35 people were injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

"At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding," the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.

"The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

Mumbai gusty winds hoarding Mumbai Rain Mumbai Weather Ghatkopar
