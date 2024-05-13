Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 35 injured, 100 feared trapped in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 35 people were injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

"At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding," the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.

BMC will file a complaint against Railway and Advertising company Ego Media in the matter of the hoarding falling incident in Ghatkopar which injured at least 35 people. The complaint will be filed for registering FIR under the Disaster Management Act: BMC PRO https://t.co/iFVxcHBQ4R — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.

"The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.