Mumbai: 54-year-old passenger dies on BEST bus

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A 54-year-old man died after fainting inside a bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) here on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm at Tagore Nagar junction in suburban Vikhroli.

The bus on route 545 was heading for Majas depot when Pradeep Sawant (54), the passenger, suddenly fainted. He was rushed, by the same bus, to a hospital in Jogeshwari but the doctors declared him `dead before admission' around 2.30 pm.

The cause of death was not clear yet, officials said.

On June 30, a 66-year-old passenger had died in a BEST bus after falling off his seat. PTI KK KRK