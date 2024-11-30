Mumbai: 6-year-old boy drowns in water-filled pit near ST bus depot

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The Nehru Nagar police station official identified the deceased as Ujjawal Singh, a resident of nearby Milan Nagar slum.

Irate residents sought an FIR against the management of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the contractor who dug the pit.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI ZA BNM