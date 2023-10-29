Mumbai: 60-year-old woman dies on board BEST bus in Dharavi

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman died on board a BEST bus near Dharavi police station in central Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The bus was on its way from Sion to Plaza Cinema in Dadar when the conductor noticed Suman Pandurang Hazare slouched on the seat and asked the driver to rush the vehicle to a nearby hospital, he said.

Doctors at civic-run Sion hospital declared her dead on arrival, after which police was intimated about the incident, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking official informed. PTI ZA BNM BNM