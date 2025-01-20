Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in 5-star hotel in Nariman Point

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was found dead in a five-star hotel in Nariman Point in south Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Vinauti Mehtan's body was found on Sunday afternoon, the Marine Drive police station official said.

"There were no injury marks on her body, nor has anything suspicious been found as yet in connection with her death. The viscera sample has been sent for forensic analysis to know the exact cause of death," he said.

"She was staying in the hotel for the past two weeks. She did not open the door of her room for 24 hours. The incident came to light after she failed to respond to knocks on the door and calls on her phone," the official added.

Advertisment

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe is underway, he said. PTI ZA BNM