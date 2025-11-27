Mumbai: 65-year-old woman found bludgeoned to death in Ghatkopar flat

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was found murdered in her flat in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, a police official said on Thursday.

Shehnaz Anis Kazi's body was found in a flat in Mukund Nagar, Himalaya Society locality on Wednesday evening, he added.

"She resided alone in her fourth floor flat for the past seven years. She lost her husband some years ago. The couple did not have children. The incident came to light after her sister, who lives in the same building, came to check as she was not answering phone calls," the official said.

"The flat was opened with a key kept in a neighbouring house. Kazi was found in a pool of blood with a head injury caused by a hard, blunt object. Initial investigations point to a property dispute between her and her stepchildren. Further probe is on," the Ghatkopar police station official said. PTI ZA BNM