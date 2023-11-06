Mumbai: 6th line between Khar and Goregaon commissioned by WR; will increase train services, punctuality

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations in Mumbai has been commissioned and will help add more train services and improve punctuality, a Western Railway official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The 8.8 kilometre stretch was successfully completed on Sunday with a speed trial of 112 kilometres per hour being conducted on it, a WR release said.

The final work on the line commenced on October 7 and was completed in a 30-day block period, during which several long distance and suburban trains had to be cancelled or short terminated, it said.

"The entire work involved laying of 12 turnouts and three trap points on the existing fifth line and both the fast lines. The work also comprised laying of eight turnouts on the new 6th line and dismantling of existing nine turnouts and three trap points from the existing lines," explained WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur.

Advertisment

"Independent connectivity to both 5th and 6th lines has been provided to Bandra Terminus yard after slewing of 700m existing track and dismantling of five points, including a diamond crossing," he said.

This project will enhance the line capacity of Mumbai suburban section, ease congestion, improve punctuality and help to add more train services, Thakur added.

The 6th line project involved acquisition of private land as well as government land (BMC), while 27 new foot overbridges were constructed in lieu of existing FOBs that were infringing the alignment, he said.

"Existing railway structures which were obstructing were dismantled and new structures were constructed to replace them. Apart from construction of new flats for railway employees, around 607 Project Affected People (PAPs) were rehabilitated and provided with alternate accommodation. Some 1000 trees were relocated and transplanted," he said. PTI KK BNM BNM