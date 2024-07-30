Mumbai: 7-year-old girl gets entangled in rope ladder, dies

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died after she got entangled in a rope ladder while playing with her siblings at her home in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a tenement in the Shivaji Nagar area on Sunday, an official said.

Akriti Singh was playing hide-and-seek with her siblings and a friend while her parents were away on Sunday afternoon when a rope ladder got entangled around her neck, he said.

Her elder sister called out for help, following which neighbours rushed the child to a private hospital, but she died before receiving treatment, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway, he said.