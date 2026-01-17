Mumbai: 73-year-old woman dies in fire in Oshiwara flat

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a flat in a residential complex in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Saturday, a civic official said.

The fire in Bridge Building near High Point Hotel in Lokhandwala in the locality was reported at 11:15am and was doused at 12:09 pm after four fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles were deployed, he added.

"Senior citizen Hiru Chetalani sustained burn injuries and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at civic-run Cooper Hospital. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official said. PTI KK BNM