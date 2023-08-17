Mumbai: 9 held, drugs worth Rs 71 lakh and Rs 17.89 lakh cash seized

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Nine persons of an interstate gang were arrested and drugs and other items with a cumulative value of Rs 1.19 crore were seized from them, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

Eight persons were held by a team of Crime Branch's Unit VI on a tip off near Mulund toll naka on Wednesday. while a ninth accused was held from Kurla, he said.

The official said 350.23 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 70.04 lakh and 45 grams of charas valued at Rs 1.35 lakh were seized along with three vehicles and mobile phones.

A search of the residence of an accused in Chembur led to recovery of Rs 17.89 lakh cash, which was collected through peddling of drugs, he said.

A probe has found the arrested accused are involved in 13 cases in Mumbai and Thane, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Navghar police station and efforts were on to unravel their complete peddling network, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM