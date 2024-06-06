Mumbai: AAP approaches police over BJP leader Somaiya's 'Bangladeshi' tweet

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) An Aam Aadmi Party functionary on Thursday filed a police complaint against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya for an allegedly objectionable tweet describing voters of a particular community as "Bangladeshis".

As per the complaint of AAP's Mumbai joint secretary Sajid Khan filed with Shivaji Nagar police station, Somaiya in his "hate mongering" tweet allegedly claimed BJP's Mihir Kotecha lost to Shiv Sena (UBT) contestant Sanjay Dina Patil in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat because "Bangladeshis" of Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar voted against the saffron party.

The AAP leader sought strict action against Somaiya for allegedly creating communal disharmony and attempting polarisation through the tweet. PTI DC BNM