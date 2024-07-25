Mumbai: Accident on Coastal Road causes traffic jam

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Traffic movement on the Coastal Road in Mumbai was affected due to an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when a vehicle crashed into another on the south-bound lane of the new road, an official said.

Police closed the lane for some time and diverted traffic due to which congestion was witnessed on the carriageway.

The accident-hit vehicles were later removed with the help of cranes and traffic movement was normalised, he said.

The Coastal Road project aims to provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs and improving the overall commuting experience. PTI DC NR