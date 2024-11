Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Action was taken against 689 persons for riding motorbikes rashly in the western suburbs of Mumbai, police said.

Advertisment

As many as 162 motorbikes were seized during the special drive on Friday night, officials said.

First Information Reports were registered in 40 cases.

The action was taken after receiving repeated complaints by local people about rash driving by motorbike riders, officials said. PTI ZA KRK