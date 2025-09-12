Mumbai: Activists of rival Shiv Sena factions clash over beautification work at Prabhadevi

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Workers from rival Shiv Sena factions clashed in central Mumbai over the beautification work in the Prabhadevi area on Friday, police said.

The police have registered a non-cognisable offence against workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an official said.

Activists from both factions came face to face at Prabhadevi in the morning, and an altercation broke out over who needed to be given credit for the beautification work, the contract for which was awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said.

A large number of activists gathered at Prabhadevi circle, and officials of Dadar police station rushed to the spot and intervened, the official said. PTI DC ARU