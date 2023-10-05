Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 'Breakthrough' in first mountain tunnel in Valsad achieved in 10 months

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The 'breakthrough' in the first of the seven mountain tunnels in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was achieved on Thursday in Valsad in Gujarat in a span of 10 months, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

An official also said contracts for the other six mountain tunnels have been awarded while digging work for the undersea tunnel connecting Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to Shilphata in neighbouring Thane district had commenced.

An NHSRCL release said the tunnel in which 'breakthrough' has been achieved is located some 1 kilometre away from Zaroli in Umbergaon taluka in Valsad in the neighbouring state and has been built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

'Breakthrough' is an engineering term used when a tunnel being built from two ends meets in the middle.

"The structure comprises a tunnel, a tunnel portal, and other connecting structures like a tunnel entrance hood. The 350-metre long tunnel has a diameter of 12.6 metres and a height of 10.25 metres. The single tube horseshoe-shaped tunnel will have two high-speed train tracks passing through it," it said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedbad high speed rail corridor will have seven mountain tunnels, all of which will be constructed using the NATM that involves marking drill holes on the tunnel face, drilling holes, charging explosives, controlled blasting, muck removal, and the installation of primary support, it said.

The high-speed train corridor has a 21 kilometre tunnel between Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Shilphata in Thane district, and 7 kilometres of this structure will be under Thane creek, making it the first undersea tunnel in the country.

The six mountain tunnels for which contracts have been awarded are in Kasabekaman, Chandrapada, Chandasar, Mithagar, Vasantwadi and Ambesari in Maharashtra's Palghar district, some 100 kilometres from Mumbai, officials said.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

As per the shareholding pattern, the government of India will pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each.

The rest comprises a loan from Japan. PTI KK BNM BNM