Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: 11th steel bridge launched in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) The 11th steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been launched in Ahmedabad district, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Monday.

The 670 metric ton bridge measures 13 metres in height and 14.1 metres in width, a release from NHSRCL said.

It was fabricated in a workshop at Navsari and transported to the site using heavy duty trailers, where it was assembled adjacent to the Cadilla flyover and Indian Railway tracks on specially designed steel staging positioned 16.5 metres above the ground level, the release added.

"This steel bridge is constructed with approximately 29,300 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts and coated with C5 system painting for enhanced durability," it said.

A total of 28 steel bridges are planned for the bullet train corridor, out of which 17 are in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra, the release informed.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

During his Gujarat visit early this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction bullet train station in Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). PTI KA BNM