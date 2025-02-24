Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: 260m PSC bridge completed at Surat

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) A 260-metre pre-stressed concrete (PSC) bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was completed above the under-construction National Expressway in Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) said on Monday.

The project is crossing over the Delhi-Mumbai National Expressway-4 near Kosamba in Surat district through elevated viaduct, the release said.

"This is the fifth PSC bridge for the project. It features 104 precast segments with four spans of configuration of 50 and 80 metre and was built using the balanced cantilever method, which is ideal for larger spans. The newly completed bridge is located between Surat and Bharuch bullet train stations," it said.

The construction was meticulously planned to ensure the safety of both vehicles and workers while maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow and minimising public inconvenience, the release said.

The government aims to run the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had launched the project on September 14, 2017.

The 508-km route is expected to be covered in 3-3.5 hours.

The high-speed rail line is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japan's Shinkansen technology. PTI KA BNM