Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may get over by end-2028, says CM; blames MVA rule for delay

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the ambitious bullet train project connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad could be completed by the end of 2028.

"The bullet train work is going on rapidly. Hopefully by the end of 2028 it will be completed," Fadnavis told reporters.

He blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the delay. The CM said the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to stall the project.

"Due to this the project was delayed by 2.5 years. If we are investing Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore on bullet trains and stopping the work for 2.5 years, who will have to bear the cost of the interest that is incurred," he said.

On the other hand, work on bullet train in Gujarat was done rapidly.

"After the new government came to power, we gave necessary approvals and work started rapidly. In the last two and half years work is going on rapidly and we are trying to finish the work within the necessary timeline," Fadnavis said. PTI PR BNM