Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train works: Survey starts after residents complain of cracks to structures

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited executing the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on Friday said a survey has begun after cracks were reported in certain structures along the construction route in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The NHSRCL said "controlled blasting" was underway in the area under the supervision of district authorities and in the presence of local villagers to ensure transparency and safety.

In a release, the NHSRCL said a technical team has been mobilised to assess the situation and determine the cause of the damage.

"To ensure an independent evaluation, NHSRCL has also engaged a third-party technical expert agency to carry out a detailed survey. The survey of the affected structures has already commenced in the village and so far more than 290 structures have been surveyed," it said.

The findings from this expert agency will determine the further course of action, including any remedial measures that may be required, the NHSRCL said in the statement.

The statement comes amid concerns raised by local residents regarding structural cracks that appeared during the ongoing construction works for the high speed rail corridor.

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project involves extensive tunnelling, blasting, and advanced civil engineering works, officials said, adding safety of people and structures along the route were the top priority. PTI COR BNM