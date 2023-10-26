Mumbai air quality will improve in 2 months: Minister Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has said that with all the steps taken for air pollution mitigation, it will take up to two months for the air quality in Mumbai to improve.

Speaking at a news conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday, Kesarkar, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said dust particles was the major cause of air pollution in the city.

The BMC on Wednesday came out with air pollution mitigation guidelines for construction sites and other sources of air pollution.

"Now this action has been started, and in the coming one or two months, you will see its results," Kesarkar said.

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue and its work has started, he said.

The companies implementing big infrastructure projects in Mumbai have agreed to participate in the initiative taken for improving the air quality, Kesarkar said.

"Providing clean air to the citizens of Mumbai is also the responsibility of the government," he added.

Kesarkar, who handles the education ministry, also informed that the initiative 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' has been started in the city.

"We aim to make Mumbai city beautiful, healthy and happy. Therefore, it is essential to keep the city drug-free. We will involve schools and colleges, along with their students, in this campaign," he said, adding the initiative will cover 452 schools and colleges across the city.

During a special drive across Maharashtra against drugs as per Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive, drugs worth Rs 250 crore have been seized, he informed.

To a query on illegal banners in Mumbai, Kesarkar said the state government will come out with norms for putting up of banners in the city. PTI KK KRK GK