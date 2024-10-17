Mumbai airport completes post-monsoon maintenance of both runways

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport on Thursday said it has completed the annual post-monsoon runway maintenance work on both runways.

The work commenced at 11 am and completed at 5 pm, and during this period the flight operations remained suspended, it said.

After six hours of comprehensive work, the airport said, it resumed regular operations at the facility.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was duly issued six months before the day, allowing airlines and stakeholders to adjust their schedule well in time, it said.

The annual post-monsoon maintenance routine pre-emptively inspects, and addresses surface degradation brought on by the rains, restoring the infrastructure to enable the highest safety and operational standards, the airport operator said.

It said that key maintenance activities included the installation of runway edge lights at the intersection of runway 14/32, clearing debris from underground ducts running beneath runway 09-27, strength validation of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) for runways 09 and 27, and extensive repair work at runway intersections.

The team inspected more than 5,000 aeronautical ground lights, drainage pits, chambers and critical cables used for lighting, IT, and navigational aids. Engineering and airside teams inspected runways for surface texture and signs of erosion, attending to all necessary repairs during the scheduled closure, it stated. PTI IAS MR MR