Mumbai Airport housekeeper held with gold worth Rs 2 cr

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) A housekeeping staff working at the Mumbai International Airport was arrested by CISF personnel on Thursday with gold worth Rs 2 crore that was concealed in a water bottle, a force spokesperson said.

Madhukar Bansode, a BVG company employee, was posted at terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for housekeeping work, he said.

The man was handed over to the Customs department along with 2.77 kgs of gold paste worth about Rs 2 crore that was hidden in a stainless steel bottle that he was carrying, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said. PTI NES HIG HIG