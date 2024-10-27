Mumbai airport relaunches initiative with emotional support dogs for travellers

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has announced the relaunch of its popular initiative "Pawful", which allows travellers to pet, cuddle and play with adorable dogs at its terminal T2.

The delightful programme features nine adorable dogs at Terminal 2, trained to charm and comfort passengers as they embark on their journeys, the airport authorities said in a statement.

The pack includes a golden retriever, a Maltese, a rescued husky, a shih tzu, a Lhasa apso, a labrador and other specially selected and trained dogs, it said.

"Travelling and taking a flight can be hectic and challenging for many, which is why we continuously seek innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience. Our Pawfect dog initiative, which was very popular before the COVID-19 pandemic, not only helps reduce travel-related anxiety but also brings a sense of joy and comfort to our passengers," the authorities said.

These lovable emotional support companions will be waiting to greet travellers in the Terminal 2 departure area from Friday to Sunday between 3 pm and 11 pm, it was stated. PTI IAS ARU