Mumbai airport staffers pose as customs officers, extort passengers; 3 nabbed

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Three employees of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) were on Tuesday caught while posing as customs officials and extorting money and valuables from passengers, an official said.

The trio allegedly posed as officials from the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and harassed passengers, the official said.

He said the AIU had received a tip-off that some MIAL employees allegedly intercepted passengers arriving by international flights, examined their baggage, and extorted valuables and money from them.

The trio has been taken into custody for enquiry, and a probe is underway to nab others involved in the network, the official said. PTI DC ARU