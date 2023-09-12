Mumbai: All Dadar suburban trains to originate, end at Parel station due to platform work

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) All suburban train services originating and terminating at Dadar in Mumbai will be operated from nearby Parel station from September 15 due to platform widening work, the Central Railway (CR) announced on Tuesday.

The train services are being moved to Parel to facilitate widening of the platform number one at Dadar station, said a CR release.

It has been decided to increase the width of Dadar station's platform number one to 10.5 metres from the existing seven metres “to facilitate a better crowd management”. Hence, 11 pairs of suburban services that currently originate and terminate at Dadar will be operated from Parel station “till further advice", said the release.

The change in originating and terminating station will lead to slight modification in train timings.

Dadar is one of the most crowded train stations in the island city. Both the Western Railway and the CR's Main Line corridor meet at Dadar, and as a result, the station always witnesses a heavy rush of commuters.

Due to its narrow width, the platform number one always witnesses overcrowding, increasing chances of untoward incidents.

According to the release, the foot-over-bridge (FOB) landing on platforms one and two at Dadar will also be widened and provided with an escalator to facilitate faster dispersal of crowds.

The infrastructure development work at Dadar is estimated to cost Rs 1 crore and is likely to be completed in two months, it said.

Railway activists said moving the Dadar originating and terminating trains to Parel is likely to cause a lot of inconvenience to regular commutes. PTI KK RSY