Mumbai-based doctor couple's son goes 'missing', returns home on his own next day

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) A 15-year-old son of a Mumbai-based doctor couple was untraceable after leaving home, leading his parents to launch a frantic search and later file a kidnapping complaint, but he returned home safely after staying out overnight, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light when the boy's father, a 49-year old doctor who works as medical officer at a civic-run hospital in south Mumbai, approached the Tardeo police with a missing complaint of his son on Sunday evening, an official said.

As per the complaint, the Class 9 student left house at Tardeo in central Mumbai in the afternoon by telling his parents that he is going out for a stroll and will return soon.

But when he did not return home till late night, his parents got worried and started searching for him in neighbouring areas, including Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Race Course and various bus stops, said the official.

Fearing abduction of their son, the doctor couple lodged a complaint based on which a case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person and police launched a search for the teenager, he said.

However, the parents heaved a big sigh of relief when their "missing" son came home on his own on Monday morning.

The boy told his family he had gone to the seafront and was moving around in nearby areas, he said.