Mumbai-based Polestar orders two 60-ton green tugs from CSL

Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) CSL on Saturday said Mumbai-based Polestar Maritime Ltd has placed an order for two 60-ton bollard pull battery-electric green tugs.

In a release, the Cochin Shipyard Ltd said Polestar Maritime is a major player in the niche market of harbour tugs, coastal towing and assistance, and marine services at ports.

The vessels will be deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority under the government’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), after Polestar emerged as the successful bidder for chartering two battery-electric green tugs, the company said.

The two vessels will be built based on designs from Robert Allan Ltd, one of the world’s leading harbour tug design firms, it added.

CSL said it, along with its subsidiary Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Udupi-CSL), has introduced Robert Allan tug designs in India in compliance with the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) promulgated by the Government of India to promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The vessels will be jointly constructed by CSL and Udupi-CSL under a workshare arrangement at CSL’s Cochin yard, it added.

They will be equipped with battery-electric propulsion systems and will deliver zero direct emissions during harbour operations. The batteries will be sourced domestically, underscoring CSL’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

"With this contract, the CSL Group’s current order book comprises 17 tugs, including six green tugs, at various stages of construction," the release said.

CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair said the company "was pleased to receive the order" from Polestar for the GTTP tugs.

He said the order reaffirmed CSL’s commitment to transforming India’s maritime industry by introducing battery-electric tugs under the GTTP announced by the central government. PTI HMP SSK