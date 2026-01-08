Mumbai BEST bus accident: Accused driver seeks bail, blames congested road; says no criminal intent

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The BEST bus driver involved in an accident in which four people were killed last month has sought bail claiming the road was crowded and encroached upon by hawkers, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver, in his plea filed before the sessions court, asserted he did not cause the accident intentionally and has not committed any crime in the past.

The Olectra Greentech-make electric bus of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking crashed into pedestrians near Bhandup railway station on the night of December 29, killing four people and injuring 10 others.

Driver Santosh Sawant (52) was later arrested by Bhandup police and is currently in judicial custody. He was held under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving.

Sawant claimed he is innocent and has been falsely implicated due to the unfortunate nature of the incident.

Narrating the circumstances of the accident, he said the road was narrow, crowded, and encroached upon by hawkers.

Sawant claimed he attempted to save a rickshaw as well as pedestrians who suddenly appeared, causing him to lose control of the bus.

There was no criminal intent, he said in his plea, which will be next heard on January 13. PTI AVI BNM