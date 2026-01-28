Mumbai BEST bus accident: Court denies bail to driver

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) A court on Wednesday refused bail to BEST bus driver Santosh Sawant, involved in an accident that claimed four lives last month in Bhandup area.

Additional sessions judge Ajay Vitthal Gujarathi rejected Sawant's plea. The reasoned order was not available yet.

An Olectra Greentech-made electric bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) ran over pedestrians standing at a bus stop near Bhandup (West) railway station on December 29, killing four people and injuring 12 others.

Sawant (52), who was driving the bus, was arrested by Bhandup Police. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for alleged rash and negligent driving.

Sawant, in his bail plea, claimed that he was trying to save an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians who suddenly came in front of the bus, causing him to lose control. There was no criminal intent, the plea said.

Police, however, contended that the bus was being driven recklessly and at high speed. PTI AVI KRK