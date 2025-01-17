Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire at depot; none hurt

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) A bus in the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport caught fire at a depot in the western suburbs on Friday, an official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that occurred at the Oshiwara bus depot, the official said.

He said a fire tender was pressed into service, and the fire was doused in a few minutes.

A spokesperson from the transport authority said the fire was triggered due to overheating when the bus was undergoing maintenance.

The vehicle was taken on a wet lease from a private operator.

BEST has a fleet of around 3000 buses, including over 400 electric buses that ferry more than 30 lakh passengers. With this fleet of mostly single-decker buses, BEST provides public bus service to Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhaynder cities. PTI KK ARU