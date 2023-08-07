Mumbai: BEST wet lease bus staff seek permanent jobs, equal pay; say stir will continue till demands are met

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) A group of protesting employees of private bus operators contracted by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Monday sought permanent jobs in the civic-run transporter.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, they said those who cannot be absorbed permanently must be taken on contract, adding that they sought 'samaan kam, samaan dam', or "equal remuneration" as BEST employees due to "equal work" they were putting in.

They expressed confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would fulfil their demand.

"Since the past six days, some 7000 to 9000 employees of all private bus operators with BEST have been on strike, which will continue till the demands are met," Vikas Kharmale, coordinator of a newly-formed group of wet-leased bus employees, said at the press conference.

Advertisment

Such staffers were distressed since the last four years and the strike is the result of this unrest in their minds, claimed Kharmale, who is an employee of private bus operator Daga Group.

Kharmale said they would not hold negotiations with the BEST administration but would seek direct talks with the state government, and a 20-member delegation has been readied if the offer for negotiations arrive.

On being asked that these private bus operators have begun appointing new drivers, Kharmale said they will be "welcomed".

Advertisment

Nitin Kamble, an employee of private bus operator Mateshwari, said conductors were getting just Rs 12,500 per month as salary which was meagre and inadequate for survival.

He alleged that private bus operators have hired retired BEST employees who give persons like him "violent treatment".

Daga Group employee Paresh Temgire said as a driver he was promised a salary of Rs 22,500 per month, though what he gets in hand is just Rs 17,000, which is insufficient to survive in a city like Mumbai.

Advertisment

The situation for us is very bad, said a distraught Mangesh Mohite and several others who are part of the stir.

As many as 796 of the more than 1,600 buses wet leased by Mumbai's civic transport utility BEST remained off roads on Monday as drivers of the private bus operators continued their strike for the sixth day over salary hike and other demands, officials said.

Sunil Vaidya, BEST spokesperson, said the public transport body operated 603 wet leased buses with its own drivers on various routes, along with operating around 1,390 of its own buses.

The state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated 122 buses from six different depots of the BEST to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, he said.

Majority of the drivers of seven private bus operators, that have leased their buses to the BEST, have been on strike since August 2 over salary hike and other demands, including free ride on BEST buses. PTI KK BNM BNM