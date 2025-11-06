Mumbai BJP chief invites SP MLA Abu Azmi to attend 'Vande Mataram' recital

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam has invited Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi to attend the recital of the National Song “Vande Mataram” scheduled for Friday morning near the latter’s residence in the city.

Satam shared a copy of the invitation on his social media account X, tagging Azmi. “You are cordially invited. Vande Mataram is an embodiment of nationalism, unity and inspiration. You are invited to recite the song along with others,” he wrote on Thursday.

Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar assembly constituency in Mumbai and lives in the area, had earlier opposed making the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory, saying that people of different faiths should not be forced to participate if they do not wish to do so.

The Maharashtra government has issued a directive asking all schools to sing the complete version of Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7 to mark the 150 years of the national song. Vande Mataram was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875.

The circular, issued by the School Education Department on October 27, said schools should also organise exhibitions depicting the song’s history.

At present, schools across the state sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram. The circular directed that the full version be sung during the week-long event.

Reacting to the directive, Azmi had said that making the recital mandatory was not appropriate, citing that religious beliefs vary among individuals. “Islam gives importance to respecting one’s mother, but it does not permit prostrating before her,” he had said.

Without naming the BJP, Azmi had said that “some parties indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics instead of focusing on development”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday and also release a commemorative stamp and coin.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. PTI ND NR