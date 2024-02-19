Mumbai BJP chief meets Raj Thackeray amid tie-up buzz; says details will be out at right time

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar's meeting with MNS president Raj Thackeray on Monday gave a fresh boost to the speculation about a possible poll tie-up between the two parties.

Advertisment

On the face of it, Shelar said meetings keep taking place between old friends. He, however, added that "details will be shared at an appropriate time".

"Raj Thackeray and I have been friends for a long time. We also meet and discuss some other topics. We will reveal certain details at the right time," Shelar told reporters after calling upon Thackeray at his residence in Dadar.

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation that BJP may join hands with MNS to divide Marathi votes in a bid to cut Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to size in the city.

Advertisment

A delegation of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders recently met state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Both parties (BJP and MNS) are friendly but no discussion on an alliance had taken place. The (political) picture will become clear in the coming days and well ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," Fadnavis had said.

Raj Thackeray founded MNS in 2006 after walking out of Shiv Sena (undivided), apparently in protest against Bal Thackeray's efforts to promote his son Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertisment

In the debut assembly elections held in 2009, the MNS won 13 out of 288 seats, mostly in Mumbai.

The division of Marathi votes was the main factor behind MNS' victory which also played spoilsport for Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections that year in Mumbai.

The MNS, however, lost its focus over the years and was reduced to political margins in the state. PTI ND NSK