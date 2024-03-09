Mumbai BJP launches digital campaign vehicles

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched six digital campaign `chariots' or vehicles for the Lok Sabha elections.

City BJP president Ashish Shelar, who flagged off the vehicles, said they will apprise residents of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city of various development works undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The BJP has stolen a march over other parties on all fronts, and started campaigning for the coming elections and released its first list of candidates before others, he added.

It is reaching out to all sections of society including women self-help groups, Anganwadi workers (who serve at government-run pre-primary schools) and health workers, Shelar said.

"In 2047, when India will be celebrating the centenary of Independence, it will no longer be an underdeveloped or developing nation but it will be a developed country. It is the dream of 140 crore Indians. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to realize this dream," the former Maharashtra minister said.

The party has implemented initiatives like Aadhaar card enrollment and free medical check-up at more than 100 places across the city, and it is holding effective interactions with the youth and members of the minority communities, Shelar said. PTI MR KRK