Mumbai: BMC slaps Rs 50.53 lakh fine on contractors for delaying road repairs

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 50.53 lakh on contractors for delaying road repairs and not maintaining roads properly this monsoon season.

The civic body, in a release, said contractors have been asked to engage additional manpower to repair roads on a war footing if rain takes a break, and they have been asked to fill potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints.

A cumulative fine of Rs 50.53 lakh has been imposed on contractors for failing to fill potholes, repairing roads on time and not maintaining them, it stated.

The civic body said it has also warned them of stricter action in case of delays.

Several major and minor roads across the metropolis are riddled with potholes, and motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have a tough time plying on such roads, and this often leads to traffic snarls.

The corporation had deployed 227 junior engineers to monitor road conditions and report potholes or road damages and appointed 18 contractors for repairs during the monsoon season.

As per the release, Mumbai received more than its average rainfall in the entire month of July.

The city reported more than 300 mm of rain on July 8 and more than 200 mm on July 7 and July 13, it said.

"More than average rainfall was recorded in the entire month of July. If more water accumulates on asphalt roads, the surface of the roads starts to erode. If they aren't repaired soon, potholes appear," the release quoted additional commissioner Abhijit Bangar as saying. PTI KK ARU