Mumbai builder booked for assaulting employee, using casteist slurs

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Mumbai police have registered a case against a builder for allegedly assaulting an employee and verbally abusing him with casteist slurs, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Sushil Raheja for the incident that occurred at his office in the eastern suburb of Chembur on Monday, the official said.

The complainant, who was a peon in Raheja's office, alleged that the latter had lost his temper over a mistake he had made, and verbally abused him using casteist slurs, he said.

The complainant also claimed that the accused allegedly assaulted and threatened him, the official said, adding that the builder has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities). PTI ZA ARU